Ludhiana MC zonal chief, MLA inspect Giaspura garbage dump
Ludhiana municipal corporation zonal commissioner Poonampreet Kaur on Friday inspected the Giaspura garbage dump site. She was accompanied by Ludhiana south MLA Rajinder Pal Kaur.
Kaur said that MC will soon install three static compactors there to facilitate the daily disposal of garbage and clear the heaps of legacy waste accumulated here.
Kaur also instructed officials concerned to challan those warned found burning waste at the dumpsite and requested residents to send videos of the same so that action can be taken against the miscreants.
Chandigarh: Snatchers target two women within 40 minutes
Two women fell prey to snatchers within a span of 40 minutes in Chandigarh on Thursday night. Prerna, 23, who hails from Hisar, Haryana, was the first victim, who lives in Sector 50 in a rented accommodation. As she reached the Sector-36/37-41/42 roundabout, two scooter-borne men snatched her gold chain and sped away. In the next 40 minutes, a resident of Sector 44, 87, Manvinder Kaur, lost her purse to a motorcycle-borne snatcher.
Bars may stay open 24/7 in Gurugram under latest Haryana excise plan
Pubs and restaurants serving liquor in Gurugram will have the option to remain open 24/7 as part of the new liquor licensing policy announced by the Haryana government on Friday. Bar/restaurant owners who would like to continue closing their establishments at 2am can continue paying the annual retail liquor licence fee of ₹18 lakh. Officials said they expected more than 150 applications this time. The total number of existing licences in the city is 276.
Pedestrian killed in Panchkula hit-and-run
A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run accident on the Kalka-Zirakpur highway on Thursday night. The victim, Arun Abrol, lived in Sector 11, Panchkula, and worked for a private company in Barwala. His brother-in-law Sanjay Nagrath told the police that after returning to Panchkula from work on Thursday night, Arun was crossing the Kalka-Zirakpur highway on foot, when an unidentified vehicle hit him and sped away. Police have booked the unidentified driver.
Industrial park at Mattewara Forest: PAC members raise concerns over sustainability of proposed site
Additional secretary of the Union ministry of textiles, Vijoy Kumar Singh, on Friday visited the proposed site for the industrial park at Mattewara Forest to assess its sustainability This industrial park is among 13 similar projects across India which are being assessed, out of which seven will be selected under PM Mitra Scheme for development as mega textile parks.
Employer among 3 held for raping teen
A 15-year-old girl was allegedly drugged and gang-raped by three men, including her 40-year-old employer, on the night of May 4 at a factory in DSIIDC Narela in outer Delhi, where she worked, police said on Friday. The arrested men were identified as Narender, the girl's employer, and two factory workers, Mohit, 22, and Parvinder, 37.
