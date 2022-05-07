Ludhiana MC zonal chief, MLA inspect Giaspura garbage dump

Ludhiana municipal corporation zonal commissioner Poonampreet Kaur on Friday inspected the Giaspura garbage dump site. She was accompanied by Ludhiana south MLA Rajinder Pal Kaur.

Kaur said that MC will soon install three static compactors there to facilitate the daily disposal of garbage and clear the heaps of legacy waste accumulated here.

Kaur also instructed officials concerned to challan those warned found burning waste at the dumpsite and requested residents to send videos of the same so that action can be taken against the miscreants.