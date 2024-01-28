Ludhiana: MeT predicts dip in temperature, rain from January 31

The MeT department has predicted a sudden twist in the weather conditions in the city with a drop in temperature and likelihood or rain due to the western disturbance from January 31. MeT predicts dip in temperature, rain from January 31. (HT)

According to the meteorological experts, the three-day forecast from January 31 includes predictions of light to moderate rain in some areas of Punjab, offering respite from the persistent fog that has enveloped the region.

The day temperatures are expected to plummet by 3 to 4 degrees, with a corresponding drop of 2 to 3 degrees in nighttime temperatures.

Despite Ludhiana experiencing a surge in daytime temperatures over the past couple of days due to abundant sunshine, the looming western disturbance is set to reverse this trend.

The meteorological department indicates that on January 31, rain is expected primarily in the areas adjacent to the mountains, while the northern parts of Punjab might witness rainfall on February 1 and 2.

A yellow alert has been issued for the next three days, signaling the possibility of dense to very dense fog in many districts of Ludhiana. This alert comes as a cautionary measure, urging residents to be prepared for potentially challenging commuting conditions.

In the past two days, Ludhiana has experienced a notable increase in maximum temperatures, marking a 12-degree rise compared to the previous week.

Sunday saw the city record a maximum temperature of 19 degrees Celsius, with a minimum of 6 degrees Celsius.