Ludhiana: Minor alleges sodomy in juvenile home, second case in 8 days

Unidentified persons have been booked for allegedly sodomising a juvenile lodged in an observation home in Ludhiana. It is the second such incident that has come to fore in the last eight days.

The FIR has been lodged on the statement of Arun Aggarwal, superintendent, observation home, Shimlapuri. Aggarwal stated that the 17-year old inmate, who is lodged at observation home, filed a complaint on November 18, alleging that unidentified inmates are sexually assaulting him since May 1 and it continued till October 30. The accused had sodomised him multiple times. However, he does not know the name of the accused.

Sub-Inspector Ranjeet Singh, who is investigating the case, said the police have registered a case against 10 juvenile home inmates under Sections 377 (sodomy) of the Indian Penal Code at Shimlapuri police station.

Earlier on November 12, the Shimlapuri police lodged an FIR after a 17-year-old inmate had filed a written complaint to him stating that ten other inmates have been sexually exploiting him since November 3. He also alleged that when he resisted, the accused used to thrash him badly.

A team of National Child Protection Commission (NCPCR), New Delhi, inspected observation home in Ludhiana. NCPCR registrar Anu Chaudhary, consultants Anshu Sharma and Karishma Buragohin, along with the team, carried out a thorough inspection of the observation home, Shimlapuri, and met the entire staff of the observation home. The team had also interacted with the inmates and heard their problems. During the investigation, the team found some deficiencies in the observation home which were not as per the provisions of the JJ Act 2016.