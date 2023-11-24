Ludhiana: Minor among two held for 20-yr-old’s murder in Haibowal

Two days after the cold-blooded murder of a 20-year-old man at Raghuveer Park area in Haibowal, police on Friday arrested two persons, including a minor, in connection with the case. Joint commissioner of police Saumya Mishra giving details about the case and the arrest of the accused in Ludhiana . (ht photo)

According to the police, one of the accused used to harass the minor sister of a friend of the victim. When the victim and his friend confronted the accused, he stabbed the victim to death.

The accused has been identified as Dinesh Kumar alias Danish alias Nonu, 22, of Prem Vihar of Jassian, while his aide is 17-year-old boy. They were arrested near Hussainpur T-point in Laddian. The accused were trying to escape to avoid police.

Joint commissioner of police (JCP) Saumya Mishra said that the police have recovered a sharp-edged weapon used in the crime and a motorcycle on the information provided by the accused.

The JCP added that Danish used to harass the minor sister of one of the friends of the victim Rahul, 20, of Haibowal. Rahul and his friend had deterred the accused.

On November 22, the two friends had gone to an eatery at Raghuveer Park to have some snacks. When they were waiting for their orders, the accused came there on a bike.

“Rahul and his friend warned Danish for harassing the girl following which the accused flashed a sharp-edged weapon they were already carrying and stabbed Rahul to death. When his friend tried to intervene, the accused injured him too. After the locals gathered at the spot, the accused escaped from the spot on the bike,” the JCP said.

“The whole incident was captured in the CCTVs installed near the spot. The Haibowal police lodged an FIR against the accused and initiated a manhunt for their arrest,” she added.

Further, the JCP said that Danish is already facing trial in two cases, including assault and kidnapping lodged at Haibowal and Division number 8 police stations.

Danish along with his aides had abducted a class 10 student outside his school in Upkar Nagar after thrashing him on May 1. The accused had fled after dropping him in Daresi area.