Ludhiana: Minor boy thrashed at gurdwara: Child rights body orders police probe

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Sep 25, 2023 11:52 PM IST

Rajwinder Singh Gill, deputy director, Punjab Commission for Protection of Child Rights ordered the senior superintendent of police (SSP, Ludhiana rural) to send the investigation officer with the details of the probe before the commission on September 27

Taking suo moto cognizance of the beating of a minor boy by a gurdwara head and his six aides Kamalpura village of Raikot, the Punjab State Commission for Protection of Child Rights on Monday ordered a thorough probe by the Ludhiana rural police and sought a report into the matter.

The police had lodged an FIR against gurdwara head Surinder Singh, his aides Babbal Singh, Gurpreet Singh, Harman Singh, Shamsher Singh, Gurjit Singh and Daljit Singh. (iStock)
The Hathur police had arrested the head of a local gurdwara in Raikot along with his six aides for allegedly holding a 17-year-old volunteer at the shrine captive and assaulting him for four hours on Saturday after they suspected him of stealing his mobile phone.

The police had lodged an FIR against gurdwara head Surinder Singh, his aides Babbal Singh, Gurpreet Singh, Harman Singh, Shamsher Singh, Gurjit Singh and Daljit Singh.

An FIR under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 342 (wrongful confinement), 355(assault or criminal force with intent to dishonour a person, otherwise than on grave and sudden provocation), 506 (criminal intimidation), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon) and 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) of the IPC was lodged against the accused.

The commission had also asked the civil surgeon for the treatment of the minor victim. The commission asked the child welfare committee and child security officer for the counselling of the minor.

