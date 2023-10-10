Ludhiana: Minor girl blackmailed for 2 yrs, 5 booked

The local police have booked five persons, including one believed to be a minor, for allegedly blackmailing another minor girl by recording her lewd video and blackmailing her for the last two years, forcing the victim to steal money and jewellery from her house during the period to meet their demands. Police lodged an FIR under sections 384 of IPC. (HT PHOTO)

The matter came to the fore after her mother enquired the girl when she found the cash and jewelry missing from the house.

The accused has been identified as Lovely from Bhattian Bet and Sehwag Thakur from Chitti Colony. A girl, said to be minor, was also involved in the crime with the duo. Additionally, the parents of the accused minor girl have also been named in the case.

Sub-inspector Harjit Singh, SHO at Salem Tabri police station, said that an FIR has been lodged on the statement of the mother of the victim girl.

The SHO added that during the course of the investigation, it was found that one of the accused, Sehwag, had captured the minor girl’s lewd video when she was bathing two years ago. He, along with Lovely, started extorting money from her by threatening to make the video viral. Fearing the consequences, the victim started stealing cash and gold jewelry from her own house, which she would give to the accused.

The accused instructed the victim to hand over the stolen jewelry to their common minor female friend. This friend, acting as the intermediary, would then deliver the stolen items to Lovely and Sehwag. As the extortion continued, the minor accomplice began giving the stolen jewellery to her own parents, who, in turn, sold it and divided the proceeds amongst themselves.

The SHO added that the police lodged an FIR under sections 384 (extortion), 506 (criminal intimidation), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) and 120 B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC against the accused.

