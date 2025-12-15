Ludhiana: Miraculous escape: 3-yr-old survives after father throws him in front of train

A three-year-old toddler had a miraculous escape after his father threw him in front of a running train near the Ludhiana junction here late Friday evening. He threw the child in front of a goods train coming from Morinda, police said. (HT File)

According to police, the father, a native of Uttar Pradesh, suspected his wife of cheating on him and believed that the son was not his.

He threw the child in front of a goods train coming from Morinda as it was about to enter the station around 9 pm on Friday. Loco pilot Vishal Arora, who was on the wheel at that time, saw him throw the baby and pulled the emergency brakes immediately.

Even as the engine and three bogies had already crossed over the baby by the time the train came to a halt, the baby only sustained minor injuries as he had landed in the middle of the track.

While Vishal rescued the baby, the other co-pilot caught the accused.

They handed over the father to the Government Railway Police (GRP) at the station. The GRP has filed an FIR under Section 309 of the BNS (attempt to murder) against Fakire and taken him in custody.

“He has four kids. Three daughters and one son. This boy was the second youngest. He used to doubt that his wife had cheated on him and this boy was not from him. He left the house on December 11 with the child and threw him under the train to kill him,” said in-charge, GRP, Ludhiana, inspector Palwinder Singh.

“The child was lucky that the loco pilot saw the man and pulled the brakes in time,” he added.

The wife of the accused said, “He used to doubt my loyalty and fight with me. He left the home on December 11 with the baby.”

The accused was produced before a magistrate on Saturday. The court sent him to 14-day judicial custody. However, the jail authorities asked the GRP to get a psychiatric evaluation of the accused. He will be taken for psychiatric evaluation on Monday and sent to the jail thereafter.