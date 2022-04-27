Ludhiana mishap: NRI, four others killed as SUV plunges into canal
Five men, including a Canada-based non-resident Indian (NRI), were killed as their speeding SUV plunged into a canal near Jagera bridge at Malaud in Ludhiana district late on Monday night.
One of the occupants had a narrow escape and has been hospitalised, said police.
The six men were returning from Ber Kalan village after paying condolences to the family of a deceased friend when the mishap took place. The victims have been identified as NRI Jatinder Singh, 49; his brother-in-law Kuldeep Singh, 42; and their friends Jagtar Singh, 52; Jagdeep Singh, 25; and Jagdeep Singh Jagga, 45.
Kuldeep and Jagdeep belonged to Rurka village and were agriculturalists. Jagtar was from Nangal village and Jagga from Gopalpur, and both were transporters.
Sandeep Singh, the lone survivor, said he was sitting on a rear seat when all of a sudden he felt a jolt. “The rear windowpane shattered and the car got tossed in the air after hitting something and plunged into the canal,” he said. Sandeep got thrown out from the broken windowpane and lost consciousness. Some passersby rushed him to hospital, and informed police about the mishap.
Inspector Gurdeep Singh, station house officer, Malaud, said they received the information around 12:30am and reached the spot. The car was turned over in the canal after plunging into water, while some of its parts were scattered around, suggesting it had hit the railing first, he said.
The rescue workers fished out the SUV around 3am and found all five occupants dead. The bodies were taken to hospital for postmortem, and the families were informed. Police have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the CrPC.
Road accidents claim two lives in Panchkula
Speeding vehicles claimed two lives in Panchkula in the past 24 hours. In the first case, a teenaged diploma student was killed after The victim, Nikhil Agarwal, 17 fell out of a speeding private bus in Golpura, Panchkula, on Monday. The victim, Nikhil Agarwal, 17, hailed from Ambala Cantt and was pursuing a diploma in computer science at Swami Devi Dyal College, Golpura. On Monday, he boarded a private bus around 1.15 pm to return home.
Chandigarh tricity’s daily Covid cases jump to 32, highest in 53 days
Amid fears of a fourth Covid wave, the tricity on Tuesday logged 32 fresh cases, a 113% spike from the 15 cases the day before. Tuesday's case tally was also the highest since March 4, when 36 infections had surfaced. The latest case count comprised 15 cases from Chandigarh, 12 from Mohali and five from Panchkula. Both Chandigarh and Mohali had last clocked daily cases in double digits only on March 11 and March 5, respectively.
Colony No. 4 demolition: Chandigarh admn allows residents 7 days to present papers for flat allotment
Readying to carry out the demolition of Colony Number 4, the UT administration on Tuesday allowed eligible residents seven days to submit their relevant documents for alternative housing. On Tuesday, the Chandigarh Housing Board, after a computerised draw, also allotted flats to seven colony residents, who had valid documents and were found eligible for flat allotment under the Chandigarh Small Flat Scheme 2006.
Baltana youth rapes five-year-old girl left in his care, arrested
The Baltana police have arrested a 24-year-old youth for raping a five-year-old girl, left in the accused, Raj Soni, a resident of Colony Number 4's care by her mother on April 9. On April 9, as her husband, a daily wager, left for Ludhiana in connection with some work, she left her daughter in the care of their relative, who also lived in Baltana. When she returned from work around 3.30 pm, her daughter started crying and revealed that their relative sexually assaulted her.
Four months after MC polls, Chandigarh mayor yet to form sub-panels
Four months after the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation elections in December 2021, the politically split House has yet to constitute the key sub-committees. While the finance and contract committee (F&CC) has the authority to approve projects up to ₹50 lakh, the 12 sub-panels have the power to sanction works costing ₹10 lakh to ₹15 lakh. In cases involving financial implication beyond these limits or requiring policy decisions, the matter is referred to MC's general House meeting.
