Ludhiana mishap: NRI, four others killed as SUV plunges into canal

Five men, including a Canada-based non-resident Indian (NRI), were killed as their speeding SUV plunged into a canal near Jagera bridge at Malaud in Ludhiana district late on Monday night.

One of the occupants had a narrow escape and has been hospitalised, said police.

The six men were returning from Ber Kalan village after paying condolences to the family of a deceased friend when the mishap took place. The victims have been identified as NRI Jatinder Singh, 49; his brother-in-law Kuldeep Singh, 42; and their friends Jagtar Singh, 52; Jagdeep Singh, 25; and Jagdeep Singh Jagga, 45.

Kuldeep and Jagdeep belonged to Rurka village and were agriculturalists. Jagtar was from Nangal village and Jagga from Gopalpur, and both were transporters.

Sandeep Singh, the lone survivor, said he was sitting on a rear seat when all of a sudden he felt a jolt. “The rear windowpane shattered and the car got tossed in the air after hitting something and plunged into the canal,” he said. Sandeep got thrown out from the broken windowpane and lost consciousness. Some passersby rushed him to hospital, and informed police about the mishap.

Inspector Gurdeep Singh, station house officer, Malaud, said they received the information around 12:30am and reached the spot. The car was turned over in the canal after plunging into water, while some of its parts were scattered around, suggesting it had hit the railing first, he said.

The rescue workers fished out the SUV around 3am and found all five occupants dead. The bodies were taken to hospital for postmortem, and the families were informed. Police have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the CrPC.