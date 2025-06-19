Ludhiana: Mistaken for snatcher, youth lynched near Sherpur Chowk

A 19-year-old, Lovepreet Singh, was beaten to death by residents who mistook him for a mobile phone snatcher near Sherpur Chowk. The incident occurred late on June 15, the police said. Lovepreet Singh. (HT File)

Just before the fatal attack, Lovepreet managed to call his brother, frantically pleading for help and claiming that his life was in danger. Despite the family’s immediate attempts to trace him, no information surfaced until the police informed them regarding the recovery of a body that was kept in a hospital’s mortuary.

According to family members, Lovepreet had left home that night with an acquaintance, Dev, claiming he was going for a night shift at a local factory where he worked. Lovepreet had solemnised love marriage just two weeks ago and had been living with his maternal aunt Baljeet Kaur since childhood.

Baljeet Kaur stated that Lovepreet received a call from Dev, who took him on a motorcycle ride. Later that night, Lovepreet called his brother Manpreet Singh yelling for help. That was the last they heard from him.

On Tuesday morning, the family was informed by the police that Lovepreet had died after being assaulted by local residents who suspected him and Dev of being involved in a phone-snatching incident. The police said both were in the vicinity where a snatching had been reported earlier, and an angry crowd, assuming them to be culprits, attacked them. Lovepreet succumbed to his injuries. According to information, Dev managed to escape from the spot.

Inspector Kulwant Kaur, station house officer (SHO) at the division number 6 police station, confirmed the incident, stating that the deceased’s companion, Dev, has a questionable background and has been in police custody for interrogation. “Dev and Lovepreet were riding a motorcycle when locals mistook them for snatchers and caught them. During the scuffle, Lovepreet was severely beaten up and later died due to the injuries,” she said.

The police have initiated a thorough investigation into the incident and have preserved CCTV footage from nearby areas to identify those involved in the mob attack. Lovepreet’s body has been sent for a post-mortem examination. It will be handed over to the family soon. An FIR under Section 103 (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered against the unidentified accused.

The police have not yet confirmed the exact number of people involved in the assault but assured that legal proceedings are underway and action will be taken against those found guilty.

The family has demanded strict action against all those responsible for Lovepreet’s death.