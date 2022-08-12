Ludhiana | MLA Grewal flags off e-rickshaws for door-to-door collection of garbage
To improve solid waste management in city, MLA (Ludhiana East) Daljit Singh Bhaola Grewal flagged off e-rickshaws for door-to door lifting of garbage in different wards of the constituency on Friday.Ten vehicles have been deployed in the constituency in the first phase.
The municipal corporation (MC) officials said e-rickshaw would save both time and energy of garbage collectors as currently they use carts for collection of garbage. A partition has been created in the container of the e-rickshaws to facilitate collection of segregated waste.
Facing the heat of National Green Tribunal (NGT), the MC had been struggling to ensure waste segregation in the city due to lack of infrastructure and through these e-rickshaws, the MC is expected to give a push to solid waste management in the city.
Grewal appealed to the public to cooperate with the civic body and hand over segregated dry and wet garbage to waste collectors.
The MC has purchased 350 e-rickshaws worth over ₹9-crore for the city and these have been deployed in phases in different wards of the city.
