Ludhiana: MLA West measures flow of Budhha Nullah

After the controversy of damaging his own foundation stone of Buddha Nullah project, Gurpreet Gogi, the MLA from Ludhiana West, measured the water flow in Buddha Nullah on Saturday by sitting in a boat.

Gogi pointed out that officials, when preparing the detailed project report, had mentioned a water flow of around 743 MLD, and the capacity of the sewage treatment plants (STPs) after upgrades was 703 MLD. He plans to raise this issue in the Punjab Vidhan Sabha, with the session starting on Monday.

The MLA argued that the entire project was based on the estimated water flow into the drain, which determined the capacity of the STPs. He found it surprising that the actual water flow is more than double the official estimates. Gogi said he will bring this matter up in the Punjab Assembly so that all MLAs and CM Bhagwant Mann are aware, as he believes officials are not providing the true picture of the situation.