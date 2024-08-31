 Ludhiana: MLA West measures flow of Budhha Nullah - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Aug 31, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ludhiana: MLA West measures flow of Budhha Nullah

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Aug 31, 2024 11:30 PM IST

After the controversy of damaging his own foundation stone of Buddha Nullah project, Gurpreet Gogi, the MLA from Ludhiana West, measured the water flow in Buddha Nullah on Saturday by sitting in a boat.

After the controversy of damaging his own foundation stone of Buddha Nullah project, Gurpreet Gogi, the MLA from Ludhiana West, measured the water flow in Buddha Nullah on Saturday by sitting in a boat. Using the help of a private firm, he claimed the water flow was about 1,470 MLD (million liters per day).

After the controversy of damaging his own foundation stone of Buddha Nullah project, Gurpreet Gogi, the MLA from Ludhiana West, measured the water flow in Buddha Nullah on Saturday by sitting in a boat. (Nullah)
After the controversy of damaging his own foundation stone of Buddha Nullah project, Gurpreet Gogi, the MLA from Ludhiana West, measured the water flow in Buddha Nullah on Saturday by sitting in a boat. (Nullah)

Gogi pointed out that officials, when preparing the detailed project report, had mentioned a water flow of around 743 MLD, and the capacity of the sewage treatment plants (STPs) after upgrades was 703 MLD. He plans to raise this issue in the Punjab Vidhan Sabha, with the session starting on Monday.

The MLA argued that the entire project was based on the estimated water flow into the drain, which determined the capacity of the STPs. He found it surprising that the actual water flow is more than double the official estimates. Gogi said he will bring this matter up in the Punjab Assembly so that all MLAs and CM Bhagwant Mann are aware, as he believes officials are not providing the true picture of the situation.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: MLA West measures flow of Budhha Nullah
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, August 31, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On