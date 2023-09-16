Ludhiana: MLAs, MC flag off awareness rallies, seek help of residents

With an aim to spread the message of “swachhta” in every nook and corner of the industrial hub of the state, city MLAs, along with senior officials of the municipal corporation (MC), kick-started Indian Swachhta League 2.0 - Youth vs Garbage by flagging of awareness drives in different parts of the city on Saturday. The awareness rallies were organised in all four zones of the MC;Students, NCC cadets and MC officials among others took part. (HT Photo)

The awareness rallies were organised in all four zones of MC and students, NCC cadets, and MC staffers among others were part of the same.

In zone A, Ludhiana North MLA Madan Lal Bagga, along with MC zonal commissioner Neeraj Jain, flagged off the awareness rally from SDP College for Women, while in zone B, Ludhiana central MLA Ashok Prashar Pappi and joint commissioner Sonam Chaudhary flagged off the rally from DD Jain college.

Similarly, Ludhiana South MLA Rajinderpal Kaur Chhina and joint commissioner Kulpreet Singh flagged off the rally for zone C areas from ward number 33, while Ludhiana West MLA Gurpreet Bassi Gogi, along with zonal commissioner Jasdev Singh Sekhon, flagged off the rally for zone D areas from Ghumar Mandi.

In the rallies that moved through different areas of the city, participants appealed to the residents to keep their surroundings clean and support the authorities in solid waste management. Door-to-door awareness drives were also held wherein the residents were appealed to hand over segregated dry and wet waste to waste collectors and stop the use of banned plastic carry bags, and single-use plastic items.

Appreciating the efforts being put in by the students, NCC cadets and MC staffers, MC commissioner Sandeep Rishi said different awareness programmes, cleanliness drives, etc would be held under the Swachhta League starting from Saturday and these events would continue till October 2.

MC commissioner Sandeep Rishi and joint commissioner (in-charge of Swachhta League) Ankur Mahindroo said the residents should register themselves by visiting the MyGov portal - https://innovateindia.mygov.in/islseason2/ and become a part of the league launched by the government to promote cleanliness and hygiene.

Appealing to the residents to join the fight for making India garbage-free and to become a part of different awareness programmes to be organised in the city, MLAs Madan Lal Bagga, Gurpreet Bassi Gogi, Ashok Prashar Pappi, Rajinderpal Kaur Chhina and MC commissioner Sandeep Rishi said the residents should also take a pledge for keeping their surroundings clean and support the authorities in keeping the city clean and green.

MC officials, including CSO Ashwani Sahota, health officer Vipal Malhotra, senior assistant engineer Harpal Aujla, CSIs Gurinder Singh, Ravi Dogra, Ameer Singh Bajwa and Baljit Singh, CDO Maheshwar among other civic body officials, also participated in the awareness rallies.

Mega awareness event in Rose Garden on Sunday

MC commissioner Sandeep Rishi said under the Swachhta League, a mega awareness event would also be organised in the Rose Garden on Sunday starting from 8 am. The civic body officials appealed to the residents to participate in the same. School and college students, NCC cadets, and NGOs have also been involved in the plastic-free event.

