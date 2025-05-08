Ludhiana: Mock drill at Verka milk plant, select areas face brief blackout

A large-scale mock drill focusing on fire safety and emergency rescue operations was held at the Verka Milk Plant on Ferozepur Road on Wednesday. The objective of the exercise was to strengthen the district’s preparedness to respond effectively to crisis situations and to train both authorities and the public in emergency protocols. Multiple agencies, including the NDRF, fire department, police, health department, civil defence, and NCC conducted a mock drill in Ludhiana on Wednesday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

The drill began at 4 pm with the triggering of an alarm, which initiated a swift and coordinated response from multiple departments. Personnel from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), fire department, district administration, municipal corporation (MC), police, health department, civil defence, and the NCC took part in the operation. The simulation was organised under the joint supervision of the district administration and defence authorities to replicate a real-time emergency and test the efficiency of the response mechanism.

An incident command post was immediately set up within the plant, where officers from all participating agencies assembled to manage the operations. The NDRF and fire department carried out live demonstrations, showcasing disaster management techniques, while other teams focused on the rescue and treatment of injured persons. Emphasis was laid on life-saving skills and coordinated responses during emergencies.

Deputy commissioner (DC) Himanshu Jain, who oversaw the drill, stressed the importance of such preparedness exercises. He said that these mock drills are essential not only for training officials but also for educating the public. He assured residents that these efforts are purely preventive and aim to ensure safety during any actual emergency. MC’s additional commissioner Paramdeep Singh Khaira and assistant commissioner Upinderjeet Kaur Brar were among the officials who attended and reviewed the operations.

In a related public advisory, a scheduled blackout was carried out in only select areas of Ludhiana between 8 pm and 8.30 pm. The affected areas include Bhanohar, Hasanpur, Baddowal, Rurka, Jangpur, Khadoor, Adda Dakha, Ajitsar, the ITBP zone, Issewal, Gahour, Detwal, Mullanpur, Kailpur, Baraich, Madiani, MorKarima, and Boothgarh, including the Badowal cantonment area connected to the 66 KV Rajguru Nagar grid.