Ludhiana: Mock drill to tackle chemical emergency organised

A mock drill, to demonstrate self-protection and prevention measures in case of chemical emergencies, was organised by district disaster management authority on Thursday. District administration conducts mock drill on chemical emergency at Hero Steel Limited in Ludhiana on Thursday. (HT File)

Additional deputy commissioner (general) (ADC) Gautam Jain and sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Harjinder Singh inspected the entire exercise held in the premises of Hero Steel Limited.

They stated that this exercise aimed at improving the response time during such incidents, and creating awareness among people. During the exercise, demonstrations of prevention and self-protection measures in the event of a chemical emergency were made.

A mock drill showcasing skills and techniques for rescuing people from a chemical emergency (hydrochloric acid leak) was presented by a team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Ladhowal, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Civil Defense, Fire Brigade, Paramedics, and other stakeholders.

DL Jakhar, company commander, NDRF, said that during the event the concerned officials demonstrated as to how people could be rescued and treated in case of a chemical emergency. The rescue teams demarcated hot and warm zones based on the level of toxicity as a part of their operation.

The ADC and SDM said that the mock drill was conducted to ensure better coordination among all stakeholders so that they can get themselves acquainted with their roles and responsibilities with respect to tackling disaster-like situations. Furthermore, it also focuses on reducing response time in the event of such a situation.

They added that main aim of the drill was to find out how much time it takes for the stakeholders and members of the district disaster management authority to reach a particular place in case of an emergency.

They said more such mock drills would be organised in the coming days and thanked the management of Hero Steels Limited for their support and cooperation in the exercise.

The ADC and SDM further added that more such mock drills would be organised in the coming days and thanked the management of Hero Steels Limited for their support and cooperation in this exercise.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON