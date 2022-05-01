Ludhiana | Modi-led BJP govt is pro-capitalist: AITUC Punjab V-P
To mark May Day, a public function was held at bus stand here on Sunday by All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC) and Joint Council of Trade Unions and different unions of the municipal corporation where workers raised their voice for their rights and to fight against the communal and divisive forces.
Vice-president of AITUC Punjab and general secretary of the Joint Council of Trade Unions D P Maur said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP government at the centre is pro-capitalist,” adding that, jobs have reduced sharply and unemployment has risen to a great extent.
He said in the name of labour reforms, laws for workers’ rights are being flouted by the government and new laws are being made in favour of the capitalists.
“Contractual system of labour is being extended where the rights given to workers do not apply and the minimum wage is not paid. Prices of diesel, petrol, cooking oil and essential food items are skyrocketing. It has become difficult for them to run their homes,” Maur said.
Charan Singh Sarabha, patron, Punjab Subordinate Services Federation (PSSF), said workers had contributed in the freedom struggle and in the post-independence nation building. At the same time, they fought for their legitimate rights such as eight-hour workday, job security, provident fund, medical facilities, minimum wage, right to form unions, combining wage increase with inflation.
Government School Teachers Union leader Parveen Kumar said contract teachers should be made permanent. PSSF, Ludhiana president, Harbans Singh presided over the function. Surinder Singh Bains, general secretary, PSSF, Ludhiana, also addressed the gathering.
Among those who addressed the rally were MS Bhatia, Randhir Singh Dheera, Kewal Singh Banveet, Chamkaur Singh, Rachpal Singh, Sukhwant Singh, Sanjay Kumar, Daljit Singh, Saroj Kumar, Arjun Prasad, Balvir Kaur and Dalip Singh Kheepal.
-
Samosa to kulfi, tea to pakoras, street food in Delhi gets pricier
The owner of a samosa chaat, Sonu Kumar stall, says he increased the price of the chaat from ₹25 to ₹30 a plate last month, and soon lost quite a few customers. Sonu Kumar is not the only one complaining. Not far from Sonu Kumar's stall, Daya Shankar sells fruit salad and sources his fruit from Azadpur Sabzi Mandi. The fruits arrive at his stall around 7am, and he is ready for business by 7.30am.
-
Ludhiana | AAP SC wing takes out rally to mark Labour Day
The SC wing of Aam Aadmi Party organised a rally to mark Labour Day in Sherpur area on Sunday. AAP MLA (Ludhiana east) Daljit Singh Bhola Grewal, Rajinder Pal Kaur Chhina (Ludhiana south) among others participated in the rally to highlight the contribution of labourers in the development of industrial hub of the state.
-
Lakhimpur Kheri CMO orders inquiry after man given anti-rabies dose instead of Covid jab
The Lakhimpur Kheri chief medical officer, Dr Shailendra Bhatnagar, ordered an inquiry after a young man alleged that The youth, Shivam Jaiswal, a resident of Nayapurwa village under the Phoolbehar police station limits was administered the anti-rabies vaccine instead of Covid-19 jab at the Phoolbehar community health centre in the district on Saturday. Dr Bhatnagar ordered Phoolbehar vaccination nodal officer Dr VP Pant to conduct the inquiry and submit his report. Jaiswal, aged around 22-24 years, demanded an inquiry.
-
Elderly woman loses ₹40 lakh in insurance fraud
A 61-year-old woman lost nearly ₹40 lakh after an accused posed as an executive from Life Insurance Corporation India and asked her to pay the amount as premiums and service charges under the pretext of offering her an insurance policy that can get her ₹70 lakh on maturity. According to the police, the complainant, a resident of Dadar (West), took voluntary retirement from the post of a senior executive in 2020 from MTNL.
-
Proud to say I was part of Babri demolition: Devendra Fadnavis
Mumbai: Amid a row over loudspeakers usage at mosques, the Bharatiya Janata Party took a hardline Hindutva stand on Sunday. Leader of opposition Devendra Fadnavis said he was among those who demolished Babri Masjid in Ayodhya back in 1992. Fadnavis made the statement at the party's 'Booster Dose' rally organized at Somaiya Grounds in Mumbai.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics