Ludhiana: Month after being ready, two new classrooms thrown open to kids

After a month-long wait, students at Government Primary School, Kadiana Kalan, can now finally use two newly built classrooms, under the action plan of Tata Steel Foundation. The new classrooms were thrown open for students on Wednesday, however, they are yet to be officially inaugurated, said people familiar with the matter. Previously, all 105 students, from Nursery to Class 5, had to squeeze into just two classrooms. Students during a class at one of the newly constructed classrooms at Government Primary School, Kadiana Kalan, in Ludhiana on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

School head teacher Gurpreet Singh informed that they were told that the rooms would be inaugurated by the deputy commissioner a month prior but the inauguration got delayed due to which the students did not make use of those rooms.

“There are a total of three teachers, including me, and we were somehow managing all eight classes in the two rooms available, till Wednesday. If the two newly constructed rooms had been available for the students after the construction was completed, it would have been easier for us to conduct the classes for the students from different grades, especially during the hot summer time,” mentioned Singh.

The vendor, who was in-charge of the construction, informed that the construction work was completed, including electricity work and painting. “We even had the inauguration plate ready,” he said.

When questioned on the reason for the delay, a spokesperson of the Tata Steel Foundation said, “We constructed two classrooms at the school on the request of the sarpanch, school management committee and key stakeholders. The construction took its regular cycle and was completed in July. The school has passed the necessary protocols of safety and quality and is now ready for use. It was important for us to ensure that the children attending classes in the school are safe, so now the school has been asked to make use of those rooms, given the process and structure having passed standard safety protocols.”