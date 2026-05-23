Ludhiana: Moosewala’s former manager’s parents held in firing case

Khanna police on Thursday arrested the parents of Shaganpreet Singh, former manager of slain Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala in connection with the firing at a dhaba on Lalheri Road allegedly linked to an extortion racket. The duo was produced before a local court, which remanded them to judicial custody. (HT File)

The accused, identified as Saudagar Singh and Daljit Kaur, were arrested from their native village.

Police alleged that the couple was part of the conspiracy and had facilitated the shooters involved in the case.

The duo was produced before a local court, which remanded them to judicial custody.

Police have already arrested five accused in the case — Sahibjot Singh of Floud Kalan village in Malerkotla, Munish Sharma of Basant Nagar in Shimlapuri, Ludhiana, Parminder Singh alias Laddi of Chari village in Fatehgarh Sahib, and Amandeep Singh, alias Amni, and Vivek Singh, alias Vicky, both residents of Rahon.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Mohit Kumar Singla claimed that Shaganpreet Singh, currently residing in Australia, was allegedly linked to gangster Doni Bal.

Police alleged that Shaganpreet, in association with the gangster, had demanded extortion money from the dhaba owner and was involved in similar offences earlier as well.

The DSP said the role of Saudagar Singh and Daljit Kaur surfaced during the investigation, following which they were nominated in the case and arrested.

Police further claimed that Saudagar Singh had earlier been arrested in two similar cases and was later released on bail.

Daljit Kaur had also secured anticipatory bail in two previous cases.

On May 1, two bike-borne assailants allegedly opened fire at Prem Dhaba on Lalheri Road. Police said the dhaba owner had earlier received extortion calls allegedly from Doni Bal and Shaganpreet Singh.