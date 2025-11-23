Search
Ludhiana: Mother of murder-accused sons duped of 70k, fraudster booked

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Published on: Nov 23, 2025 06:28 am IST

The accused reportedly assured the mother of the murder-accused duo that he could secure a clean chit for them through senior police officials

Samrala police have booked a Sahnewal resident for allegedly duping a woman of 70,000 by promising to secure a clean chit for her two sons accused in an attempt-to-murder case.The accused claimed that he has direct links with the senior police officials and he can manage the reports, police said.

The accused has been identified as Khushpreet Singh of Sahnewal. (HT File)
The accused has been identified as Khushpreet Singh of Sahnewal. The complainant, Paramjit Kaur of Himmat Nagar, Samrala, told police that her sons, Sunil Kumar alias Bachi and Rohit, were booked by Samrala police on April 11 in connection with an attempt-to-murder case involving the owner of a cafe and food joint in Samrala’s main market, following an altercation over a food bill.

Paramjit Kaur said she initially came in contact with Rohit’s friend Armandeep of Bondal Road, Samrala, who introduced her to Khushpreet Singh. Khushpreet allegedly claimed that he had direct links with senior police officials and could ensure that her sons received a clean chit. Acting on his assurances, the woman gave him 70,000 in cash.

When the police did not provide any relief, Kaur contacted Khushpreet again, but he kept making excuses and eventually stopped answering her calls. Realising she had been duped, she filed a complaint with Samrala police.

ASI Avtar Chand, who is investigating the case, said that an FIR has been registered under Sections 308(2), 329(4), 324(4), 351(2), and 190 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against Khushpreet Singh and a hunt is on to arrest him.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: Mother of murder-accused sons duped of 70k, fraudster booked
