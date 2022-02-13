Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana | Mother, son, 2 aides arrested for drug peddling
The Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) staff, Jagraon, Ludhiana, arrested a woman, her son and his two aides in a drug peddling case on February 11
Sub-inspector Gursewak Singh said the police had arrested the drug peddling accused on Aligarh-Jagraon road stretch in Ludhiana, following a tip-off. (Representative Photo/HT Files)
Published on Feb 13, 2022 12:18 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

The Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) staff, Jagraon, arrested a woman, her son and his two aides in a drug peddling case on February 11 and recovered 1,500 intoxicant pills, a motorcycle and a scooter from their possession.

The accused, have been identified as, Paramjit Kaur of Hans Kalan village, her son Gagandeep Singh, his two aides Ajaydeep Singh of Chowkimann village and Sukhwinder Singh of Dhatt village.

Sub-inspector Gursewak Singh, in-charge, CIA staff, Jagraon, said the police had arrested the accused on Aligarh-Jagraon road stretch, following a tip-off. “The accused were moving towards Jagraon, riding a bike and a scooter, when the police stopped them for checking. On frisking, as many as 1,500 intoxicant pills were recovered from their possession,” he said.

A case under Sections 22, 55, 29 of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered against the accused at Jagraon police station.

Sunday, February 13, 2022
