Ludhiana | Mother, son, 2 aides arrested for drug peddling

The Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) staff, Jagraon, arrested a woman, her son and his two aides in a drug peddling case on February 11 and recovered 1,500 intoxicant pills, a motorcycle and a scooter from their possession.

The accused, have been identified as, Paramjit Kaur of Hans Kalan village, her son Gagandeep Singh, his two aides Ajaydeep Singh of Chowkimann village and Sukhwinder Singh of Dhatt village.

Sub-inspector Gursewak Singh, in-charge, CIA staff, Jagraon, said the police had arrested the accused on Aligarh-Jagraon road stretch, following a tip-off. “The accused were moving towards Jagraon, riding a bike and a scooter, when the police stopped them for checking. On frisking, as many as 1,500 intoxicant pills were recovered from their possession,” he said.

A case under Sections 22, 55, 29 of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered against the accused at Jagraon police station.