 Ludhiana: MP Arora asks cops to act against underage drinking - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Jun 09, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ludhiana: MP Arora asks cops to act against underage drinking

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jun 09, 2024 10:19 PM IST

“This is a serious issue that not only poses a threat to the health and well-being of our youth, but also contributes to a rise in anti-social behaviour and crime,” read a part of the letter

Rajya Sabha MP Sanjeev Arora called upon the police to address the problem of underage drinking in the city.

MP Arora urged the DGP and commissioner to take strict action to curb the “alarming” trend. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
MP Arora urged the DGP and commissioner to take strict action to curb the “alarming” trend. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

In letters addressed to the Punjab director general of police (DGP) and the Ludhiana police commissioner, Arora expressed concern over the “rising cases of underage drinking and driving in the city”.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

“This is a serious issue that not only poses a threat to the health and well-being of our youth, but also contributes to a rise in anti-social behaviour and crime,” read a part of the letter.

He added a recent Pune incident was an unpleasant example. In Maharashtra’s Pune, two software professionals were killed after their two-wheeler was rammed by a speeding Porsche car driven allegedly by a 17-year-old under the influence of alcohol in Kalyani Nagar on May 19.

MP Arora urged the DGP and commissioner to take strict action to curb the “alarming” trend. “This should involve increased vigilance by law enforcement agencies at bars, restaurants, clubs, liquor vends and any other public places that may allow or serve alcohol to minors within the jurisdiction of Ludhiana,” he said.

Arora pointed out some specific measures that can be taken to tackle the problem. Regarding the strengthening of enforcement, he suggested instructing law enforcement personnel to conduct regular inspections of establishments selling or serving alcohol. Strict penalties should be imposed on those found violating the law by serving alcohol to underage customers, he added.

To raise awareness, Arora suggested initiating awareness campaigns to educate the public about the dangers of underage drinking.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: MP Arora asks cops to act against underage drinking
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, June 09, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On