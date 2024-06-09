Ludhiana: MP Arora asks cops to act against underage drinking

Rajya Sabha MP Sanjeev Arora called upon the police to address the problem of underage drinking in the city. MP Arora urged the DGP and commissioner to take strict action to curb the “alarming” trend. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

In letters addressed to the Punjab director general of police (DGP) and the Ludhiana police commissioner, Arora expressed concern over the “rising cases of underage drinking and driving in the city”.

“This is a serious issue that not only poses a threat to the health and well-being of our youth, but also contributes to a rise in anti-social behaviour and crime,” read a part of the letter.

He added a recent Pune incident was an unpleasant example. In Maharashtra’s Pune, two software professionals were killed after their two-wheeler was rammed by a speeding Porsche car driven allegedly by a 17-year-old under the influence of alcohol in Kalyani Nagar on May 19.

MP Arora urged the DGP and commissioner to take strict action to curb the “alarming” trend. “This should involve increased vigilance by law enforcement agencies at bars, restaurants, clubs, liquor vends and any other public places that may allow or serve alcohol to minors within the jurisdiction of Ludhiana,” he said.

Arora pointed out some specific measures that can be taken to tackle the problem. Regarding the strengthening of enforcement, he suggested instructing law enforcement personnel to conduct regular inspections of establishments selling or serving alcohol. Strict penalties should be imposed on those found violating the law by serving alcohol to underage customers, he added.

To raise awareness, Arora suggested initiating awareness campaigns to educate the public about the dangers of underage drinking.