Wednesday, Nov 13, 2024
New Delhi oC
Ludhiana: MP Arora takes stock of works at civil hospital

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Nov 13, 2024 06:24 AM IST

The work to upgrade Ludhiana’s civil hospital is being funded by Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS) schemes

Rajya Sabha member Sanjeev Arora on Monday reviewed the progress of renovation work at the local civil hospital, officials said.

Rajya Sabha member Sanjeev Arora urged officials to expedite all tasks at Ludhiana's civil hospital to ensure completion by January next year.
Rajya Sabha member Sanjeev Arora urged officials to expedite all tasks at Ludhiana’s civil hospital to ensure completion by January next year. (HT Photo)

He did this during a meeting with officials from the departments concerned, including health, Punjab Health System Corporation, public works department (PWD) and contractors.

Civil surgeon Dr Pardeep Kumar, senior medical officer Dr Harpreet Singh and PWD executive engineer Kamaljit Singh were among the attendees at the meeting, along with stakeholders from private companies involved in the work.

During the meeting, Arora took updates on completed and ongoing work. The work to upgrade civil hospital is being funded by Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS) schemes.

The key tasks yet to completed include roof waterproofing, fire safety measures, horticulture improvements, painting, replacing ceiling fans and lighting, relaying and widening internal roads, laying of paver-blocks in parking areas and shed for waiting patients and their guardians.

The officials apprised the MP that completed works include sewer lines, rodent control measures, strengthening of boundary walls, laying of tiles, bathroom repairs, garbage dump removal and two elevators.

Arora urged officials to expedite all tasks to ensure completion by January next year.

.

New Delhi
Wednesday, November 13, 2024
