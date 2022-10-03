Ludhiana MP Bittu receives threats for speaking against ‘Bandi Singhs’

Member Parliament (MP) from Ludhiana Ravneet Singh Bittu, who is also grandson of the slain Punjab chief minister Beant Singh, on Sunday evening received a threat call from an international cellular number for speaking against Bandi Singhs (sikh prisoners). The caller has threatened the MP of being shot in the head incase the latter did not stop speaking against Sikh prisoners.

Ludhiana youth congress president Rajiv Raja has also received similar threats from the same phone number. After Bittu and Raja filed complaints, the police initiated an investigation and found that the cellular number from which the calls were made was from Iran.

Bittu said the caller claimed that he was talking on behalf of Baghel Singh of the USA. “ The call was answered by my personal assistant Harjinder Singh Dhindsa. The caller asked him to either put me on the line or pass on the message that I better stop speaking against Bandi Singhs,” said Bittu. “My PA has recorded the call and the same has been submitted with the police,” he added.

Ludhiana commissioner of police, Kaustubh Sharma said that a complaint was received from congress leader Rajiv Raja, who lodged a complaint, that he and MP Ravneet Bittu have received threat calls from the same international number.

Bittu said three days ago, a similar threat was received by him from another caller, who claimed to be a member of Jaggu Bhagwanpuria, a notorious gangster, who is already in the custody of Punjab police.

