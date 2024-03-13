Ludhiana MP Ravneet Bittu alleges house arrest, mounts attack at Bhagwant Mann government

Police on Tuesday morning detained Congress leader and member of Parliament Ravneet Singh Bittu and the party district president Sanjay Talwar at the former’s residence near Nehru Rose Garden. Heavy police force was deployed and barricades were installed outside Bittu’s official residence on Tuesday morning. (HT Photo)

Bittu on being deterred to leave the premises blasted the action, calling it an “Emergency-like situation”.

The two leaders were to visit the newly constructed Shaheed Udham Singh community centre on the Chandigarh road, but were deterred from leaving the premises, with police citing the law-and-order constraints.

Heavy police force was deployed and barricades were installed outside Bittu’s official residence on Tuesday morning. A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) company was also deployed outside his home. The forces had arrived in the district as a part of the security arrangements for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Bittu accused the Aam Aadmi Party-led (AAP) state government of putting him under house-arrest. He went on to allege that Congress leaders and workers are also being implicated in connection with the February 28 incident where he had locked down the municipal corporation only to be later arrested.

“Punjab is under an Emergency-like situation under the AAP government’s regime. Police completely cordoned my residence and sealed the complete residential area, restricting his movement,” he said.

“Police machinery is being misused for targeting political opponents. This is undemocratic and against my rights of freedom as a citizen of India. As a member Of Parliament, I have full right to visit Smart City projects, attend Disha meetings. How can they stop me using police force? Why was I put under house-arrest and my family members were not allowed to move out? Am I indulging in any unlawful activity?” he questioned.

While talking to media from behind the barricades, Bittu further said he and Sanjay Talwar were on their way to review a few developmental projects, including newly constructed Shaheed Udham Singh Community Centre on the Chandigarh road, which were completed under the last Congress-led state government.

Bittu said his mother, who was over 70 years of age and other family members were also residing in his house where he was being detained, before reiterating his commitments to attend events including memorial services.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP, Civil Lines) Jatin Bansal said they have restricted the MP’s movement for some time following a preventive measure to ensure the law-and-order situation is maintained. He added that the security was withdrawn later.