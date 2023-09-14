Ludhiana MP Ravneet Bittu backs Congress-AAP alliance for 2024 LS polls

Congress’ Ludhiana MP Ravneet Bittu on Wednesday backed the party’s alliance with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Punjab, questioning the state leaders for their public utterances against the decision.

Congress MP Ravneet Bittu (HT file)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Bittu said the state leaders should convey their views to the high command on appropriate party forums instead of making public statements. “Those who are not in favour of the party’s tie-up with the AAP in Punjab should tell the leadership,” he said. The MP’s statement came a week after several party leaders met in Chandigarh and opposed any tie-up with the ruling AAP in the state.

Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring and leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa had ruled out the possibility of forging any alliance with the AAP in Punjab.

Warring and Bajwa were among the party leaders who attended the meeting. After the meeting, the PPCC chief had stated that the state unit was preparing to contest all 13 Lok Sabha seats in the state as per the directions of the high command. Both Congress and AAP are part of the 28-party Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) formed to take on the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections early next year.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON