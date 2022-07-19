Ludhiana | Nabard team assures to support the high merit proposals of GADVASU

Raghunath B, chief general manager, National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Nabard)y, along with AGM Shushil Kumar, cluster officers Devinder Kumar and Sanjeev Kumar, visited the Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University to have an assessment and interaction in contemplated projects that could be mutually beneficial for the overall development of farming community.

Vice-chancellor Inderjeet Singh highlighted that Nabard had earlier also provided funds to the varsity for strengthening infrastructure, research and extension related activities.

Singh said “GADVASU has developed low-cost fruit fly traps for cucurbit vegetables. Dairy and fishery farmer producer organisation and Pashu Palak Tele-Advisory Kendra have also been established under Nabard funding.”

Two new project proposals— development of vet MOOCs on goatery, poultry and dairy farming vis-à-vis establishment of MOOC lab at GADVASU, development of demonstration vehicle for popularisation of use of renewable energy sources for value addition of milk at village level— were also discussed.

It emphasised setting up of an additional tele-advisory kendra for prompt redressal of increasing queries of farmers and other stakeholders.

Raghunath and his team also visited the dairy and integrated fish-cum-duck farming unit and the upcoming intensive aquaculture units, including RAS, biofloc and aquaponics, at the Instructiona-cum-research farm of College of Fisheries.

The team also showed keen interest into prospective development of aquaculture in inland salt affected areas of the state. Raghunath appreciated the innovative work executed by GADVASU and assured to support the high merit proposals of GADVASU.

Two-day workshop on writing quality research article held at vet varsity

Realising the importance of publishing quality research findings in established and reputed journals, the directorate of human resource management centre, Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, organised two days’ workshop on how to write a perfect research publication for high impact journals and dissertation.

Professor Naresh Rakha, former dean, postgraduate studies at a veterinary university in Hisar, was invited to guide the postgraduate researchers.

Rakha has long experience of conducting research at Hisar as well as at the University of Liverpool (UK), ILRI (Nairobi), Hokkaido University of Japan and Melbourne University, Australia.

As faculty and postgraduate research scholars at GADVASU are engaged in socially useful research and innovation of the highest quality, supplementing the scientific information pool with high-quality publications becomes equally important, so that the knowledge thus generated can be used by any innovator and researcher for public good.