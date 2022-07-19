Ludhiana | Nabard team assures to support the high merit proposals of GADVASU
Raghunath B, chief general manager, National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Nabard)y, along with AGM Shushil Kumar, cluster officers Devinder Kumar and Sanjeev Kumar, visited the Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University to have an assessment and interaction in contemplated projects that could be mutually beneficial for the overall development of farming community.
Vice-chancellor Inderjeet Singh highlighted that Nabard had earlier also provided funds to the varsity for strengthening infrastructure, research and extension related activities.
Singh said “GADVASU has developed low-cost fruit fly traps for cucurbit vegetables. Dairy and fishery farmer producer organisation and Pashu Palak Tele-Advisory Kendra have also been established under Nabard funding.”
Two new project proposals— development of vet MOOCs on goatery, poultry and dairy farming vis-à-vis establishment of MOOC lab at GADVASU, development of demonstration vehicle for popularisation of use of renewable energy sources for value addition of milk at village level— were also discussed.
It emphasised setting up of an additional tele-advisory kendra for prompt redressal of increasing queries of farmers and other stakeholders.
Raghunath and his team also visited the dairy and integrated fish-cum-duck farming unit and the upcoming intensive aquaculture units, including RAS, biofloc and aquaponics, at the Instructiona-cum-research farm of College of Fisheries.
The team also showed keen interest into prospective development of aquaculture in inland salt affected areas of the state. Raghunath appreciated the innovative work executed by GADVASU and assured to support the high merit proposals of GADVASU.
Two-day workshop on writing quality research article held at vet varsity
Realising the importance of publishing quality research findings in established and reputed journals, the directorate of human resource management centre, Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, organised two days’ workshop on how to write a perfect research publication for high impact journals and dissertation.
Professor Naresh Rakha, former dean, postgraduate studies at a veterinary university in Hisar, was invited to guide the postgraduate researchers.
Rakha has long experience of conducting research at Hisar as well as at the University of Liverpool (UK), ILRI (Nairobi), Hokkaido University of Japan and Melbourne University, Australia.
As faculty and postgraduate research scholars at GADVASU are engaged in socially useful research and innovation of the highest quality, supplementing the scientific information pool with high-quality publications becomes equally important, so that the knowledge thus generated can be used by any innovator and researcher for public good.
NAAC team visit: LU launches logos for student-centric schemes to highlight them
The logos of 11 student-centric schemes were launched at the University of Lucknow on Tuesday, ahead of the National Assessment and Accreditation Council team's visit. The team will visit the university from July 21 to 23 to assess university's performance on various parameters to award a grading to it. Vice-chancellor Prof Alok Kumar Rai unveiled the logos of the schemes being offered by the office of dean students' welfare, University of Lucknow.
These ‘pothole warriors’ call BMC to task
For Mushtaq Ansari, a Mahim resident, the day begins with tracking the BMC's (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation) Twitter handle to zero in on the location from where maximum complaints related to potholes have been received. In 2018, Goregaon resident Dadarao Bilhore's teenaged son ran his bike into a pothole and died. After the BMC dubbed his work illegal, he started informing the BMC of the roads riddled with potholes.
Industrialists affected due to pandemic to get relief: Nandi
Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh industrial development minister Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi said the state government had decided to give relief to the industrialists affected due to the Covid pandemic. It had been decided to provide exemption from fee for six months to entrepreneurs whose units were running in the industrial development authorities. The decision was taken in view of the circumstances arising due to the first, second and third waves of the Covid pandemic.
Ludhiana | GADVASU interns to get ₹15k stipend: Gogi
The state government on Tuesday agreed to increase the stipend of Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) interns to ₹15,000. Students have been on chain hunger strike from June 12, demanding hike in stipend. In the meantime, interns Shivam and Satnam Singh, both students who were on hunger strike, have ended their fast. During the day, Congress leader Sukhpal Singh Khaira also met the protesting students and extended support.
Part-time teachers drive e-rickshaws, sell Chaat to supplement paltry pay at UP govt-run upper primary schools
Part-time subject teachers in government-run upper primary schools of Uttar Pradesh are forced to look for a second source of income to overcome the acute financial hardships they are facing. Paid a paltry Rs 9,000 per month in lieu of their services, some have to ply e-rickshaws and sell Chaat by the roadside after school hours. Others can be seen working at mobile shops, private hospitals, selling vegetables etc just to make ends meet.
