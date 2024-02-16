Ludhiana: NCB seizes five vehicles of ‘drug lord’ Akshay Chhabra

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) seized five vehicles, including mini trucks, belonging to “drug lord” Akshay Chhabra from Dana Mandi here on Friday during a raid. NCB official seizing a vehicle of Akshay Chhabra in Ludhiana. (HT)

The recovered vehicles have a value of ₹44.50 lakh.

The NCB’s Chandigarh zonal unit has seized movable property belonging to Chhabra and his associates worth ₹1.35 crore so far.

According to NCB officials, Chhabra has bought the property using drug money.

Earlier on February 9, the NCB conducted a raid at a gym, belonging to Gurmail Singh alias Garry, a key member of the drug syndicate run by Chhabra, at Guru Teg Bahadur Nagar on 33 futta road. The NCB found that the gym was being run by drug money. The NCB officials seized equipment worth ₹37 lakh from the gym.

On February 4, the NCB had seized goods worth ₹36 lakh from the house of Surinder Kalra in Urban Estate, Dugri, an accused wanted by the NCB in the international drug syndicate run by Chhabra. While Kalra is still on the run, his son Mani Kalra was already arrested. The father-son duo is also facing charges of operating a Hawala racket.

The NCB had busted this drug syndicate in November 2020 with the arrest of Sandeep Singh alias Deepu with 20.326kg at Ludhiana. Till date, the NCB has recovered a total of 39.93 kg of heroin, 557 gm opium, 23.645 kg of suspected caffeine powder, 4 bottles of HCL, 31 live bullets and one magazine. Apart from this, two heroin processing hideouts of this group have also been busted. A total of 20 persons have also been arrested so far. The NCB has seized/freezed movable and immovable properties of this syndicate worth ₹52 crore so far.

The NCB had found that Chhabra used to smuggle raw material from other countries. The Afghan citizens, who are chemists, used to make drugs out of it at two clandestine laboratories located in Manakwal and Baba Deep Singh Nagar in Ludhiana city.