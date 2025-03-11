Menu Explore
Ludhiana: NCC takeover irksSCD college athletes

ByAkanksha Attri, Ludhiana
Mar 11, 2025 09:30 AM IST

A faculty member from the department of physical education revealed that the department of public instructions (colleges) had acknowledged the issue and proposed alternative rooms for the NCC, promising grants for construction

The student athletes of SCD Government College are facing a major hurdle in their training sessions due to the continued encroachment of the 4 Punjab Squadron NCC (Air Wing) building situated on the sports ground. The issue, which has persisted for years, has led to growing frustration among the players and coaches alike.

According to the college’s physical education department, the NCC air wing was initially allotted just a single room within the structure. However, over time, they occupied the entire building. (Manish/HT)
According to the college’s department of physical education, the NCC air wing was initially allotted just a single room within the structure. However, over time, they gradually occupied the entire building, severely affecting the availability of space for sports students.

Gurjot Singh, a volleyball coach, highlighted the challenges, stating that nearly 700 students train in the ground. “Cricket, volleyball, handball, football, and athletics teams practice here. Initially, there were disputes between us and the NCC representatives, but now they have taken over the entire pavilion. During a match, if it rains, our players have no place to take shelter,” he said. He also mentioned that the weight training room had to be relocated near the department of physical education, causing inconvenience to athletes.

Cricketers, in particular, have expressed frustration over the situation. “If a ball enters the building, it often leads to disputes,” said one student.

This issue first came to light in 2018 when the NCC was permitted to use only a part of the pavilion. However, citing the need to safeguard its equipment, the NCC gradually expanded its occupation to the entire facility. The matter even prompted former Ludhiana deputy commissioner Surabhi Malik to order an inquiry into the alleged encroachment, seeking a detailed report from both sides in 2023.

A faculty member from the department of physical education revealed that the department of public instructions (colleges) had acknowledged the issue and proposed alternative rooms for the NCC, promising grants for construction. However, no action has been taken so far.

Group Commander BS Gill clarified that the allocation of rooms falls under the college principal’s authority. “We are waiting for space to be allotted. The issue remains pending with the college authorities,” he stated.

Meanwhile, officiating principal Suman Lata claimed to be unaware of the situation. “I have DDO powers in the college, but I am not informed about this matter. However, I will look into it and take necessary action,” she assured.

