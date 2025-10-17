Ludhiana: NCW slams district police as IOs skip women’s grievance hearing

In an embarrassing episode for the Ludhiana police, several investigation officers assigned to probe cases related to crimes against women failed to turn up for a crucial hearing before the National Commission for Women (NCW) on Thursday. The lapse drew sharp criticism from Mamta Kumari, member of the Commission, who was in the city to review the progress of women-related cases under the initiative “Rashtriya Mahila Aayog Aapke Dwar – Mahila Jan Sunwai” held at Bachat Bhawan, Mini Secretariat.

A total of 44 pending complaints, dating back to 2023, 2024, and 2025, from the Ludhiana police commissionerate and Ludhiana rural police district, were listed for review. However, most of the investigating officers failed to appear, prompting the NCW member to express strong displeasure and warn that she would summon the absentees to Delhi.

The Khanna police too faced public embarrassment as not a single investigating officer appeared for the hearing. DSP Karamveer Toor from Khanna claimed they were unaware that specific officers were required to attend.

“Recently, I reviewed 90 cases in Mumbai — every investigating officer was present,” Kumari remarked sharply. “Here in Ludhiana, officers dealing with women’s grievances have chosen to stay away. This attitude is unacceptable.”

The public hearing also saw harrowing testimonies from victims.

Tajinder Kaur, a resident of Dugri, alleged that miscreants had grabbed her shop, but instead of registering an FIR, the Dugri police illegally detained her family members till late night and pressured them into a settlement. She further accused police of framing her family in a false case. The investigation officer concerned was again absent, drawing a stern response from the NCW member.

In another case related to dowry death, Kumari rebuked police officers for failing to even register an FIR, terming it a “shameful dereliction of duty.”

Kumari directed the district magistrate to constitute a monitoring committee to track progress in each case and ordered the police to act firmly against perpetrators of crimes against women.

“Women must not be afraid to raise their voice,” Kumari said. “The NCW is fully committed to ensuring justice and holding authorities accountable.”

She urged police officials to treat women’s welfare as a top priority and ensure speedy redressal of complaints. She also highlighted the Commission’s ‘Tere Mere Sapne’ initiative, which provides counselling on emotional, social, and psychological aspects of marriage, aiming to help youth build stronger and healthier family relationships.

Banners pasted over photos of Bhagat Singh, Dr Ambedkar

In a shocking display of insensitivity, district administration employees on Thursday fixed a banner announcing the visit of National Commission for Women (NCW) member Mamta Kumari by taping it directly over the portraits of Shaheed Bhagat Singh and Dr BR Ambedkar at Bachat Bhawan, Mini Secretariat.

Instead of placing the banner beneath the revered images, the staff used adhesive tape that partially covered both portraits. The lapse occurred during the ‘Rashtriya Mahila Aayog Aapke Dwar – Mahila Jan Sunwai’ programme attended by several senior district administration and police officials — none of whom intervened to correct the disrespectful display.

The act has drawn sharp criticism from attendees and citizens, who called it “deeply disrespectful” to national icons and demanded accountability from the administration.