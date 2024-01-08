Ludhiana: Nearly 100 government schools sans headmasters in district

Nearly 100 government high schools in the district are currently operating without headmasters, the topmost position in the institutes that cater to students from classes six to 10. The absence of administrators has led to various challenges, including fund mismanagement, salary disbursement issues and discipline concerns among students and staff. Nearly 100 government high schools in the district are currently operating without headmasters, the topmost position in the institutes that cater to students from classes six to 10. The absence of administrators has led to various challenges, including fund mismanagement, salary disbursement issues and discipline concerns among students and staff (HT File Photo/ Representational image)

Prominent government high schools, such as GHS Haibowal Kalan, GHS Kot Mangal Singh, GHS Roomi, GHS Kakowal, GHS Salem Tabri, GHS Machhian Kalan, GHS Ranguwal, GHS Phulawal, GHS Gaispura, GHS Lohara, among others, have been functioning without headmasters for several years, some for close to a decade.

A senior teacher, who has been acting as the headmaster in a high school since the post fell vacant in 2015, said that that the absence of headmaster adds to the workload of stuents.

“The school has a student strength of over 1000. We handle all the management aspects without any authority, which is crucial for effective administration. Unfortunately, this additional responsibility comes with zero incentives, “ he added.

Teachers officiating as headmasters highlighted the mismanagement of grants and funds due to the absence of the authority to grant permissions for their utilisation. “In the absence of the head, the school faces neglect. Despite our best efforts, we face constraints when it comes to financial powers. We are dependent on higher authorities to utilise our own funds and grants,” said another senior teacher officiating as headmaster since 2018.

Sanjiv Kumar, vice-president of the Government Teacher School Union, expressed concern over the issue. “Having a head is crucial for an institution to work smoothly. If the top of the hierarchy is vacant for decades, discipline and the required management in the school cannot be expected,” he said.

Deputy district educaiton officer (elementary) Manoj, who only goes by his first name, said that officials are aware of the problem. He stated, “We have urged them to fill the same, either through direct recruitment or promotions within the department, ensuring the necessary leadership is in place for effective school administration,” he added.