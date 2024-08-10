 Ludhiana: Neighbour booked for raping 14-year-old - Hindustan Times
Saturday, Aug 10, 2024
New Delhi oC
Ludhiana: Neighbour booked for raping 14-year-old

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Aug 10, 2024 10:42 PM IST

The Sahnewal police booked a man for allegedly raping a 14-year-old girl

The Sahnewal police booked a man for allegedly raping a 14-year-old girl. The accused, who lives in the same colony as the minor, befriended her and took her to a hotel room in Amritsar, where he raped her. The accused later dropped her back near her house and escaped.

The Sahnewal police booked a man for allegedly raping a 14-year-old girl. (HT File)
The Sahnewal police booked a man for allegedly raping a 14-year-old girl. (HT File)

The Sahnewal police registered a zero first-information report (FIR) following a complaint by the 14-year-old’s father. The case has been forwarded to the Amritsar police for further action.

The complainant, who is a resident of Dhillon Nagar, said his daughter had left the house on August 1 and did not return. He said they searched for her and filed a missing person’s report with the police.

On August 2, his daughter was found near Lohara Road, the complainant added.

On being asked, the girl shared the ordeal with her parents.

Sahnewal station-house officer (SHO) inspector Jagdev Singh said a case under section 64 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered against the accused.

Follow Us On