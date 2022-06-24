Ludhiana: Nepalese domestic help decamps with valuables from employer’s house
A Nepalese man and his two aides decamped with valuables from a house at MIG Flats in Sector 32, Chandigarh Road, where he had been working as a domestic help for the past 11 years.
The accused has been identified as Bahadur Prakash Jetri, 29, of Nepal. He was working as domestic help at the house of the complainant, Parminder Singh Bajwa.
The theft had taken place between June 18 and June 20 when Parminder along with his family were on vacation in Himachal Pradesh.
Parminder stated that Jetri had been working as domestic help at his house since he was 18 years old and they trusted him .
“We left for vacation on June 18. On June 20, I received a call from my friend’s son who informed me that the locks of my house were broken. I rushed back and found the house had been ransacked. The lockers of the cupboard were also broken and some documents and valuables including an Apple i-Pad, i-Phone and Macbook were also missing,” he said.
ASI Randhir Singh, investigating officer, said that two other men who were working as domestic helps in the neighbourhood are also missing and police suspect their involvement.
A case has been registered under Sections 381, 380 and 457 of Indian Penal Code at Division Number 7 police station.
Keep your guard up
May 8: A Nepalese couple along with their three aides had targeted the house of a retired, AIG Kamaljit Singh Dhillon, in Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar and decamped with cash, jewellery, mobile phones and imported watches after serving the occupants food laced with sedatives. At the time of the incident, the son and elderly mother of the retired officer were present at home, while he and his wife had gone to Amritsar.
April 29: A domestic help stole ₹4 lakh in cash and a gold ring from the house of her employer in Model Town. The Model Town police lodged an FIR against the accused, identified as Pooja alias Julie of Dr Ambedkar Nagar.
March 10: A domestic help attempted to rob his employer in G- block, Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar. The woman, who was alone at home, foiled the bid by locking the doors from inside and informing the neighbours.
February 16: A Nepalese domestic help along with his three aides robbed ₹7.50 lakh and jewellery from the house of his employer in Sunview Colony in Ayali Kalan village
On January 20: A Nepalese cook stole cash from the house of his employer in Urban Estate Phase-1, Dugri. He was later arrested.
