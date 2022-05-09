Ludhiana: Nepalese house helps ransack ex-AIG’s house
A couple of Nepalese origin, who were working as domestic helps, decamped with valuables including cash, jewellery, mobile phones and imported watches from the home of a retired AIG in the posh locality of Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar on Saturday.
The accused have been identified as Karan and his wife Geeta. Their accomplices are yet to be identified.
At the time of the incident, the son and elderly mother of the retired officer, Kamaljit Singh Dhillon, were present at the house, while he and his wife had gone to Amritsar. The accused had allegedly served food laced with sedatives to them before committing the theft.
The FIR has been lodged based on the statement of Amrik Singh, Kamaljit’s father-in-law. He said that the family had hired the couple 10 days ago. Dhillon stated that the accused broke open the door of his bedroom and stole cash and jewellery from his cupboard.
The retired officer stated that the incident came to light when his son, Sehmab Dhillon, gained consciousness in the morning and found the locks of the room were broken open and the domestic helps missing. After he found his grandmother unconscious, he understood what had transpired and informed his father.
ASI Sulakhan Singh, who is investigating the case, said that the couple along with their three aides have been captured in the CCTV cameras installed outside the house. The Sarabha Nagar police have lodged a case under Sections 457 and 380 of Indian Penal Code and a hunt is on for the arrest.
Past Incidents
April 29: A domestic help had stolen ₹4 lakh in cash and gold ring from the house of her employer in Model Town. The accused had been identified as Pooja alias Julie of Dr Ambedkar Nagar
March 10: Hired four days ago, a domestic help had attempted a robbery bid in the house of his employer in G- block of Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar. The woman, who was alone at home, noticed the accused in the CCTV camera and foiled the bid by locking the doors from inside and informing the neighbours
February 16: A Nepalese domestic help along with his three aides robbed ₹7.50 lakh in cash, gold and diamond jewellery from the house of his employer in Sunview Colony in Ayali Kalan village.
January 20: A Nepalese cook was arrested for stealing cash from the house of his employer in Urban Estate Phase-1 of Dugri.
January 18: A Nepalese help robbed the house of his employer in Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar and decamped with cash, jewellery and other valuables.
