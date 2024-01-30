Ludhiana: New DC takes charge, vows seamless delivery of services

IAS officer Sakshi Sawhney on Tuesday took charge as Ludhiana deputy commissioner, vowing to ensure optimal utilisation of welfare schemes and seamless delivery of services for residents. Sakshi Sawhney taking charge as deputy commissioner in Ludhiana on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

During a meeting with senior district administration officials at the district administrative complex, Sawhney emphasised the need for effective implementation of the flagship programmes initiated by the Punjab government.

Schemes such as “Sarkar Tuhade Dwar” and “doorstep delivery of services” were under review during the meeting to ensure they reach the intended beneficiaries efficiently.

Sawhney underlined the district administration’s dedication to providing services to citizens in a smooth, hassle-free, and transparent manner.

She urged officials to collaborate with revenue officers to facilitate the necessary verifications for those opting for doorstep services.

Expressing her intolerance for delays, Sawhney asserted that any inordinate delay in services would be deemed unwarranted.

In a move towards increased accessibility, Sawhney announced the launch of an official account on social networking site X for Ludhiana district administration. Residents can now voice their complaints and grievances by tweeting to @LudhianaDC.

A dedicated team will manage the account, forwarding significant tweets to the DC’s office for immediate attention. Sawhney highlighted the effectiveness this social media platform as a widely-used communication medium and assured Ludhiana residents of a direct channel to the administration, promising swift responses to their concerns.