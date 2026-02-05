Ludhiana: Newlywed goes missing in Daresi, probe on

A newlywed woman went missing after visiting a beauty salon in Daresi, police said. A case has been registered on the complaint of her husband and a search operation has been launched to trace her. On the basis of the complaint, the police registered a case under Section 127(6) of the BNS. (HT Photo for representation)

According to the police, the incident took place on January 24. Rupinder Singh, a resident of Chhawni Mohalla, stated in his complaint that he had dropped his wife Sukhsimran Kaur, 21, at the salon in New Shivpuri at about 4.15 pm for makeup. When he returned nearly two hours later to pick her up, she was not there.

He said that he searched for her at nearby places and contacted relatives and acquaintances, but no clue about her whereabouts was found. Following this, he informed the Daresi police station.

The complainant alleged that he suspected a man, identified as Ritik Uri, originally a resident of Haryana and presently living in Sector 32, Ludhiana, to be involved in the matter.

On the basis of the complaint, the police registered a case under Section 127(6) of the BNS. ASI Sukhdev Singh said that the woman had been married for only four months and her parents had also been informed about the incident. He added that police were probing the matter from all angles.

He added that the CCTV footage collected from the salon reportedly shows the woman leaving the parlour alone. The police are now examining additional footage from nearby areas to determine where she went next and whether she met anyone after leaving the salon.