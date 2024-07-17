Ludhiana: NHAI razes ‘illegal’ police post near national highway

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on Wednesday razed the “illegal” structure of Eldeco police post built near Eldeco Estates, a posh locality near the Jalandhar Bypass. The residents of Eldeco Colony have been opposing establishment of the police post outside the colony for a long time. They paid gratitude to the NHAI for removing the structure. The police post was built near the Jalandhar Bypass in Ludhiana in March (HT Photo)

Naval Thapar, a businessman and colony resident who was in favour of establishment of police post, alleged that Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs Madan Lal Bagga, Ashok Parashar Pappi and Daljit Singh Bhola had intervened in the matter and forced police to vacate the premises. Thapar claimed that he spent money from his pocket for the police post to ensure the welfare of people. He alleged that the NHAI had ignored other encroachments on the stretch.

The police had started construction of the police post on March 22 and the locals staged a protest against the construction, claiming that it would narrow their way to the colony. They added that it would lead to increased incidences of road mishaps. They alleged that the police were constructing the post by encroaching upon land. The NHAI had sought a reply from the police on May 7 regarding the permissions they had within 14 days.

The police halted the construction on April 18 following protest by locals and shifted personnel to the Salem Tabri police station. MLAs Bagga and Pappi had visited the spot and assured locals of resolving the issue.

MLA Bagga refuted the allegations and said a majority of locals were against the police post. He said NHAI has razed the structure and he or other MLAs had nothing to do with it.