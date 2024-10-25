Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Oct 25, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ludhiana: ‘Nihang’ booked for extortion

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Oct 25, 2024 06:10 AM IST

The accused has been identified as Iqbal Singh of Kothe Rohlan village of Jagraon, Ludhiana, while his aides are yet to be identified

The Jagraon city police booked a man, said to be a ‘nihang’, and his aides for allegedly extorting 40,000 from a woman and her family members. According to the woman, the accused was demanding 20,000 more from her and forcing her to close the temple which she had established in her home.

Complainant Sukhwinder Kaur of Ajit Nagar of Raikot Road, Ludhiana, stated that she had established a temple in her house. The accused turned up there on October 17 and started threatening her to close down the temple. (HT Photo)
Complainant Sukhwinder Kaur of Ajit Nagar of Raikot Road, Ludhiana, stated that she had established a temple in her house. The accused turned up there on October 17 and started threatening her to close down the temple. (HT Photo)

The accused has been identified as Iqbal Singh of Kothe Rohlan village of Jagraon while his aides are yet to be identified. Complainant Sukhwinder Kaur of Ajit Nagar of Raikot Road stated that she had established a temple in her house. The accused turned up there on October 17 and started threatening her to close down the temple. The woman alleged that the accused brandished a sword on her neck and demanded 50,000 stating that he would not force her to close down the temple if she gave him money.

The woman added that on the next day she paid 30,000 to the accused and transferred 10,000 to his account through UPI. The accused was demanding 20,000 more. Later, she filed a complaint against the accused.

ASI Kulwinder Singh, who is investigating the case, stated that an FIR under Sections 308 (5), 351 (2) and 3 (5) of the BNS has been lodged against the accused. A hunt is on for his arrest.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, October 25, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //