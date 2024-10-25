Ludhiana: ‘Nihang’ booked for extortion

The Jagraon city police booked a man, said to be a ‘nihang’, and his aides for allegedly extorting ₹40,000 from a woman and her family members. According to the woman, the accused was demanding ₹20,000 more from her and forcing her to close the temple which she had established in her home. Complainant Sukhwinder Kaur of Ajit Nagar of Raikot Road, Ludhiana, stated that she had established a temple in her house. The accused turned up there on October 17 and started threatening her to close down the temple. (HT Photo)

The accused has been identified as Iqbal Singh of Kothe Rohlan village of Jagraon while his aides are yet to be identified. Complainant Sukhwinder Kaur of Ajit Nagar of Raikot Road stated that she had established a temple in her house. The accused turned up there on October 17 and started threatening her to close down the temple. The woman alleged that the accused brandished a sword on her neck and demanded ₹50,000 stating that he would not force her to close down the temple if she gave him money.

The woman added that on the next day she paid ₹30,000 to the accused and transferred ₹10,000 to his account through UPI. The accused was demanding ₹20,000 more. Later, she filed a complaint against the accused.

ASI Kulwinder Singh, who is investigating the case, stated that an FIR under Sections 308 (5), 351 (2) and 3 (5) of the BNS has been lodged against the accused. A hunt is on for his arrest.