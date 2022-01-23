Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana | Nihang Sikh strikes woman with sword
A Nihang Sikh in Ludhiana assaulted a woman with his sword on Sunday evening, The woman suffered minor injuries in the incident
The woman went to the shrine in Ludhiana to get baptised, however, the clerics asked her to return as she did not fulfill the conditions, on which she created ruckus. Meanwhile, Nihang Sikh hit the woman with a sword. (Representative Photo/HT Files)
Published on Jan 23, 2022 11:23 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

High drama was witnessed at Manji Sahib Gurudwara , Alamgir village, after a Nihang Sikh assaulted a woman with his sword on Sunday evening. The woman suffered minor injuries in the incident

The woman went to the shrine to get baptised, however, the clerics asked her to return as she did not fulfill the conditions, on which she created ruckus. Meanwhile, Nihang Sikh hit the woman with a sword.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, city 4) Balwinder Singh said on being informed, the police reached the spot to investigate. Later, they came to a compromise and no one has filed a complaint.

