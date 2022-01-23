Ludhiana | Nihang Sikh strikes woman with sword

High drama was witnessed at Manji Sahib Gurudwara , Alamgir village, after a Nihang Sikh assaulted a woman with his sword on Sunday evening. The woman suffered minor injuries in the incident

The woman went to the shrine to get baptised, however, the clerics asked her to return as she did not fulfill the conditions, on which she created ruckus. Meanwhile, Nihang Sikh hit the woman with a sword.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, city 4) Balwinder Singh said on being informed, the police reached the spot to investigate. Later, they came to a compromise and no one has filed a complaint.