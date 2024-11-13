Ludhiana: No action taken yet over illegal ad poles along NH

Almost a month after the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) shot off a letter to the deputy commissioner, no action has been taken over the unauthorised advertisement poles and hoardings along the national highway. NHAI officials say they will write to DC again. (HT File)

NHAI officials had written to the district administration on October 18, asking that the illegal structured be removed at the earliest as they were in violation of the highway safety regulations.

NHAI officials claimed they had earlier taken action and removed some of the advertisement poles and warned the contractor concerned. According to the officials, they had instructed the contractor to remove all illegal hoardings, which is yet to be done.

NHAI officials said they will soon write to the district administration and the estate office of the Khanna municipal council again and request for immediate action in the matter.

Acknowledging the issue, sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Baljinder Singh Dhillon said, “We have taken action in this regard in the past. If the poles are still there, I will direct the officials concerned to take appropriate action.”

Locals expressed frustration over the hoardings.

Khanna resident Navjot Sohi said, “This is a clear violation by the private firm, the district administration and the municipal council. These large poles pose a danger to the commuters.”

According to NHAI regulations, advertisement boards are not permitted within the ‘right of way’ on national highways as such structures can distract drivers, increasing the likelihood of accidents.

NHAI officials said they will take stricter measures if the structures are not removed soon.