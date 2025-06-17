Ludhiana: ‘No flying zone on June 19 aims to maintain law & order during bypoll’

District magistrate Himanshu Jain on Monday declared a No Flying Zone within the limits of district Ludhiana till completion of election process to maintain law and order. In this regard, “the flying of any kind of drone etc. will be prohibited,” reads the order. Administration has declared a paid holiday on June 19. (HT photo for representation)

The order has been issued in an exercise of the powers vested under Section 163 of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023 (BNSS).

Jain stated that the commissioner of police, Ludhiana, and the senior superintendent of police, Ludhiana (Rural)/Khanna, will be responsible for implementing this order. The order does not apply to drones used by these officials and the returning officer (RO) for election purposes.

Admn declares paid holiday on June 19

Administration has declared a paid holiday on June 19 (Tuesday) to allow voters of Ludhiana West assembly segment to cast their votes for the byelection.

Jain further detailed that every person employed in any business, trade, industrial undertaking or any other establishment and entitled to vote at bypoll, will be granted a paid holiday. No deduction or abatement of the wages of any such person shall be made on account of a holiday. Further, if an employer contravenes the provisions of sub-section (1) or sub-section (2), then such employer shall be punishable with a fine.

Dry day from June 17 to June 19

In accordance with the Election Commission of India’s (ECI) guidelines and to ensure a fair and orderly electoral process, district election officer Himanshu Jain has declared a dry day in the Ludhiana West assembly constituency and its 3 km adjoining area from June 17 (6 pm) to June 19 (6 pm).

Jain also ordered the closure of country liquor and foreign liquor vends besides no hotel, restaurant, club, bar and other establishment will store/sell/ serve liquor in the area falling within the revenue limits of Ludhiana West and 3 km adjoining area of the respective constituency.

The liquor shops, hotels, restaurants and clubs run by anyone, even if they are issued different categories of licences for possession and supply of liquor, are also not permitted to serve liquor during the above-mentioned time. All concerned authorities and establishments are directed to enforce these restrictions diligently.