Ludhiana: No nurses at Model Gram ayurvedic hospital, surgeries affected

The ayurvedic hospital at Model Gram here is struggling to keep up with surgeries due to lack of staff nurses. The staff nurses working here on deputation from the health department were called back last October due to resource crunch. Earlier, the hospital saw around 10 surgeries every month but the number has fallen to just three or four now, says surgeon Dr Hemant Kumar. (HT Photo)

The hospital has two posts of staff nurse. It provides general surgeries for piles, fistula, fissures, pilonidal sinus, abscess, cysts, lipoma, etc., according to surgeon Dr Hemant Kumar.

Ever since the nurses were called back, the hospital hasn’t been able to perform operation on women and there are problems in surgeries of male patients as well, he said.

“Women aren’t comfortable with male staff. So, we cannot perform surgeries on them. Even for men, pharmacists must fill in for staff nurses. But nurses are very important for post operative care as well like dressing and injections,” said Dr Hemant.

According to him, when there were staff nurses available, the hospital saw around 10 surgeries every month but now the number has fallen to just three or four.

Earlier, the hospital had two nurses. One of them got promoted and the other one retired. One nurse was deputed to the hospital, but she was also called back soon, he said. Dr Hemant said that he has written to his higher ups for nurses.

District Ayurveda Officer, Dr Raman Khanna, said there were five posts of staff nurses in the district — two at the hospital and one each in swastha kendras in Khanna, Jagraon and Haibowal. All of them were called back and all posts now lay vacant, he said, adding that higher officials have been informed about the requirement.