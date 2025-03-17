Ludhiana: No timeline set for ICU’s opening at civil hospital

The health department is yet to set a deadline for the opening of the intensive care unit (ICU) at the local civil hospital even as the renovations are nearing completion. The ICU has been closed for over two years now. Health Minister Balbir Singh, MLA Ashok Prashar with other senior officials reviewed the renovation work at the Civil Hospital in Ludhiana on Sunday, March 16, 2025. (Gurpreet Singh/Hindustan Times)

The hospital, state’s biggest urban centre, is being renovated to bring it at par with ‘corporate hospitals’.

In his fourth visit since June last year, Punjab health minister minster Dr Balbir Singh on Sunday repeated the same old promise: “The ICU will be made operational soon.”

“I have been to this hospital around half a dozen times since last year. I will continue visiting till the ICU opens,” Dr Balbir said while answering to a query. He, however, did not specify a timeline or lay out a plan.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann are expected to inaugurate the renovated facility on Tuesday.

ICU lacks manpower: Docs

However, doctors at the hospital say it is not infrastructure that the ICU lacks, but manpower. The hospital has a sanctioned strength for 100-bedded facility but has been expanded to 300 beds.

A senior hospital official, requesting not to be named, said, “We need more staff to make the ICU operational. We have all the equipment and infrastructure.”

The state government has started the building work for a 75-bedded critical care unit (CCU) at the hospital. The official said it will only be of service if appropriate staff is given to the hospital.

The department had hired 400 doctors last year. Of these, 17 were assigned to Ludhiana and only 11 have joined service. The civil hospital got five doctors.

Though the department is in the process of hiring an additional 1,400 doctors, no time has been set for their joining as well.

Health minister visits de-addiction centre

Dr Balbir visited the de-addiction center at the local civil hospital and interacted with the inmates. He was accompanied by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Ashok Parashar Pappi.

Dr Balbir highlighted the state government’s initiative, led by CM Mann, ‘Yudh Nashian Virudha’ or ‘War Against Drugs’. He said the programme aimed at making the state drug-free and the health department is enhancing treatment facilities for individuals struggling with addiction.

Dr Singh emphasised that the state government is committed to reintegrating treated individuals into the society. He said this will be achieved through de-addiction centres, which will provide vocational training to aid in their employment. He said facilities such as sports venues and libraries will be augmented across the state to channel the energy of these individuals.

He added that the government is planning to implement narcotics support groups at ward and village levels. The minister said these groups will support individuals who have overcome addiction and help prevent relapses.

‘Two medical colleges coming up in dist’

Dr Singh said two new medical colleges are also being established in the district to enhance medical facilities.

Dr Singh encouraged the inmates to avoid falling back into drug use after completing treatment. He said plans for a new 1,000-bedded super specialty hospital are in the works. The minister said the hospital will operate on a hybrid model, providing 500 beds free-of-charge to underprivileged patients.