Ludhiana: Noorpur Bet resident attacked, robbed of his bike, probe on

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jan 13, 2025 05:14 AM IST

The Ladhowal police have registered an FIR against four unidentified miscreants and initiated investigation

Four robbers assaulted and took away the bike of a Noorpur Bet village resident near Bagga Kalan village when he was returning home on Saturday evening. The man suffered a head injury and is undergoing treatment.

Victim Jasvir Singh who was attacked near Bagga Kalan village. (HT Photo)
Victim Jasvir Singh who was attacked near Bagga Kalan village. (HT Photo)

The Ladhowal police have registered an FIR against four unidentified miscreants and initiated investigation. Victim Jasvir Singh stated that the incident occurred around 7 pm when he was returning home riding his bike after completing his day’s work installing tiles. He was intercepted by bike-borne four armed miscreants.

He added that the accused asked him for the keys of the bike. When he resisted, one of them struck him on head, and he collapsed, bleeding heavily. After the attack, the miscreants made off with his motorcycle, leaving him on the ground.

“Barely conscious, I failed to jot down the registration number of the bike used by miscreants. I managed to stagger to a nearby eatery and borrowed a phone from the owner to alert my family and the police,” he added.

Sukhdev Singh, father of the victim, said his son’s survival was a miracle. “He has sustained severe injuries. It took multiple stitches to treat the wound on his head,” he added.

The Ladhowal police station has registered an FIR against the four unidentified attackers. ASI Kewal Krishan, who is investigating the case, said the police are actively investigating the case and analysing CCTV footage from the area to trace the miscreants. An FIR under Sections 307 and 3 (5) of the BNS has been registered against the unidentified accused.

