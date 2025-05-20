Ludhiana: Notices slapped on 9 pvt schools operating without registration

Some of these institutions—particularly some madrasas—have been running for years without offering formal education as defined by law, says DEO District education officer Ravinder Kaur during the inspection in Ludhiana . (HT Photo)

An inspection drive led by district education officer (elementary) Ravinder Kaur has uncovered violations by several private schools operating without legal registration or adherence to minimum standards under the Right to Education (RTE) Act in Ludhiana district. The inspections, conducted between May 3 and May 15, revealed that at least nine institutions have been functioning without recognition from the education department or inclusion in the UDISE (unified district information system for education) database.

The DEO’s team visited schools such as Islamia Arbia Mahdul, Saraswati Vidya Mandir Convent School, Maharaja English Model School (Ramgarh), BVM Grammar School (Dhandari Kalan), Madrasa Islamia Arbia, Origin Public School, Janta Model School (Giaspura), Arsh Public School and BBN Grammar School (Harnampura). All these schools were issued show-cause notices on Monday and given two days to present valid documentation at the district education office.

One of the most glaring cases was Islamia Arbia Mahdul, which had 355 students from Classes 1 to 8 but was found to be operating entirely outside the legal framework of the RTE Act. Similarly, Maharaja English Model School was found to have 29 students enrolled from nursery to Class 7, and BVM Grammar School had 120 students, all without proper recognition or compliance.

Ravinder Kaur said that several of these institutions—particularly some madrasas—have been running for years without offering formal education as defined by law. During inspections, she urged madrasa heads to facilitate student transfers to nearby government schools to ensure access to recognised and quality education.

Following directives from the state education department, a six-member committee has been formed under the DEO’s leadership. This team, which includes block primary officers and education department officials, will continue to assess private schools for compliance with the RTE Act, 2009, and Punjab RTE Rules, 2011.

Schools have also been directed to prepare certified documents for verification, including building and fire safety certificates, sanitation reports, clean drinking water availability, and transport safety protocols. The committee’s findings will be compiled into a report for submission to the state government to initiate further action.