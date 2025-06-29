Ludhiana: Notorious drug peddler arrested with 2.5 kg heroin

The Ludhiana Rural police on Friday arrested a drug peddler, identified as Gurpreet Singh alias Sajan, acting on a tip off and recovered 2.5 kg of heroin from his possession. Police said the accused was allegedly involved in smuggling heroin across the border and supplying it within various parts of Punjab. Upon search, police recovered 2.5 kg heroin, an empty kit bag, an electronic weighing scale, and a motorcycle from drug peddler’s possession. (HT Photo)

According to sub-inspector (SI) Gursewak Singh of Sidhwan Bet police station, he was on patrol duty and conducting ‘suspicious-person’ checking at the Kishanpura check post near Sidhwan Bet when he received a tip-off.

The informer revealed that Gurpreet Singh alias Sajan, son of Lakhbir Singh and resident of Wadala Granthian village in Gurdaspur, is notorious for smuggling heroin on a large scale. He allegedly brings the drugs from across the border and supplies it to various locations across Punjab.

The informer further disclosed that Gurpreet was on his way to Jagraon on the same day, carrying a substantial quantity of heroin. Acting promptly, the police apprehended the accused at the check post.

Upon search, police recovered 2.5 kg heroin, an empty kit bag, an electronic weighing scale, and a motorcycle from his possession.

Police said the accused was immediately taken into custody and a case was registered against him under sections 21, 25, 61, and 85 of the NDPS act at Sidhwan Bet police station.

According to police records, Gurpreet Singh is a habitual offender. He had earlier been booked in Amritsar under sections 25, 54, and 59 of the Arms Act and sections 21, 25, 27A, and 29 of the IPC in May 2020.

Bihar man held with 2.6kg opium, ₹2.5L

The Ludhiana police commissionerate has arrested a drug smuggler with 2.6kg of opium and ₹2.5 lakh from his possession. The accused has been identified as Jawahar Prasad, a resident of Sitamarhi, Bihar.

According to ASI Baljeet Singh of Sarabha Nagar police station, the arrest was made on June 27 during a routine patrol conducted by the special cell near the canal bridge at Jhamat village, Ludhiana.

During this, the police found the movement of accused suspicious and apprehended him for interrogation. Upon searching him, the police recovered the contraband from his backpack, and ₹2.5 lakh in cash believed to be drug money.

Following the recovery, a case has been registered at Sarabha Nagar Police Station under Sections 18-C, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act.

Initial investigation revealed that the accused had procured the opium from outside Ludhiana at a cheaper rate and was waiting to sell it to his customers when he was nabbed by the police.

Police asserted that the accused has been presented in court and is on a police remand. Further investigation is underway to trace the buyers and others linked to the smuggling network.