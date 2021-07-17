Ludhiana: Now, free NTSE coaching at block level as well

With online coaching classes for the National Talent Search Exam becoming popular among students at the district-level, the district education department has now decided to provide free coaching for Class-10 students at the block level as well.

Over 3,000 students are currently being trained at the school level and a screening test for them will be held next week.

Those who perform well at the block level will then be shifted to district level.

Over 415 Class-10 students are attending online coaching classes everyday at district-level to crack the exam. The mentors are also holding regular tests to assess their performance and boost their confidence.

Students who qualify in both stages of the NTSE are eligible for an annual scholarship of ₹15,000 ( ₹1,250 per month) for two years (Classes 11 to 12) and ₹2,000 per month at the undergraduate level.

District education officer (secondary) Lakhvir Singh, said, “In the last two years, four students from government schools have cleared the NTSE stage 1 and more have the potential to do so. So, we decided to provide them free coaching at block-level also. At the district-level coaching, there has been an overwhelming response from the students. The mentors are making all efforts to ensure the best possible results.”

To conduct the zoom meetings, the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) has sent a grant of ₹29,146 to 19 blocks of the district.

Gurpreet Kaur, a science teacher at a government school, said, “From our school, five students are attending the coaching at district-level and we are in touch with them. All of them are satisfied with the training and are eager for physical classes to begin. I ensure that the students are regular to class and clear their doubts through video calls, so that they can improve their score in the upcoming tests.”