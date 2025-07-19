Ludhiana: Now, scan your devices for cyber threats at police kiosk

A state-of-the-art cyber kiosk machine was on Friday inaugurated at the Community Police Resource Centre at the police commissioner’s office where people can scan their mobile phones, tablets, and other digital devices for malware, spyware and potential cyber threats. This is the first such kiosk in Punjab, officials said. Cabinet minister Sanjeev Arora interacting with police officials about the cyber kiosk machine in Ludhiana on Friday. (HT Photo)

Cabinet minister Sanjeev Arora, accompanied by police commissioner Swapan Sharma and other officials, unveiled the kiosk . The aim is to provide citizens with a free, secure and user-friendly tool to check their devices—particularly before using public Wi-Fi or transferring sensitive data.

Minister Arora stressed the growing need for digital vigilance among citizens. “Cyber hygiene is no longer optional—it is essential. This kiosk will help individuals protect their data, detect potential risks and take immediate action before falling prey to cybercrimes,” he said. The minister lauded the Ludhiana police for coming up with the kiosk.

This kiosk represents our dedication to proactive, tech-driven policing, the police commissioner said, urging the public to make use of the service regularly.

Citizens visiting the kiosk can perform quick scans of their devices and receive immediate alerts on any detected threats, along with basic guidance on what steps to take next. Officials noted that this is part of a larger digital safety framework being implemented across Punjab, with plans to install similar kiosks in other districts in the near future.

Cybercrime experts and digital safety advocates have welcomed the move, calling it a “practical and empowering step” toward combating the rising tide of cyber fraud, phishing scams and spyware intrusions targeting individuals.

The Ludhiana police have also indicated that the kiosk would be monitored and upgraded regularly to keep pace with evolving cyber threats and ensure continued effectiveness.