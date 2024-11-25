Menu Explore
Ludhiana: NRI woman duped of 12.33 lakh

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Nov 25, 2024 10:27 PM IST

According to the 76-year-old complainant, who had been living in the United States since 2009, she returned to India in 2022 when her son Dilip Kumar fell ill. Despite extensive treatment, he passed away on April 8, 2023

An elderly NRI woman, Amrit Rani, of Kamal Colony in Samrala has accused her daughter-in-law of “fraudulently” transferring 12.33 lakh from her bank account. Identified as Sangeeta Rani Verma of Phase 10, Sector 64, Mohali, the accused has been booked under Section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Post her son’s demise, Amrit Rani alleged that her daughter-in-law betrayed her trust. (Getty image)
Post her son's demise, Amrit Rani alleged that her daughter-in-law betrayed her trust. (Getty image)

According to the 76-year-old complainant, who had been living in the United States since 2009, she returned to India in 2022 when her son Dilip Kumar fell ill. Despite extensive treatment, he passed away on April 8, 2023.

Post her son’s demise, Amrit Rani alleged that her daughter-in-law betrayed her trust. In her complaint, she mentioned that on November 7, 2023, Sangeeta Rani allegedly transferred 12.33 lakh from her account to deceased Dilip Kumar’s account. The funds were then further transferred to various accounts, leaving only 6,000 in the original account.

ASI Davinder Singh, who is investigating the case, said a hunt has been launched for the arrest of the accused. He stated that action would be taken against others who were found involved in the fraud during the investigation.

