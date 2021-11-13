Ludhiana: Nurses withdraw strike

The Punjab State Nurses Association withdrew their strike following the assurance from the government that all their demands will be met. The health services were paralysed in all government hospitals of the state as association members were staging a protest outside civil hospitals since November 9. In Ludhiana, besides the labour ward, dialysis unit, caesarean section deliveries and emergency services remained suspended as the staff nurses were staging protests against the recommendations of the 6th pay scale and non-fulfilment of their long-pending demands.

