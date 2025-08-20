Ludhiana: Officials, firm to face action in 25-lakh scam, says minister

Cracking down on the ₹25 lakh solar light scam unearthed in Khanna, Punjab panchayat minister Tarunpreet Singh Sond on Friday said guilty officials and contractors will face strict disciplinary action, with recovery of every rupee misappropriated. Cabinet minister Tarunpreet Singh Sond during a press conference in Khanna on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

Based on an inquiry report, the minister said the block development and panchayat officer (BDPO), the assistant engineer (AE) and the junior engineer (JE) concerned would be suspended, charge-sheeted and held accountable. “The government will not allow anyone to misuse public tax money. Whoever is guilty—be it an officer or a politician—recovery will be ensured,” he said, adding that an FIR may also be lodged.

Sond alleged that the scam had political links to Congress leaders during their regime. He claimed that a former minister’s close aide secured a ₹1 crore tender in his son’s name and carried out solar light works in 20 villages of Khanna block. “In this very tender, misappropriation worth ₹24.52 lakh has been proven,” Sond said, releasing photographs of the contractor’s family with the former minister to underline political patronage.

The alleged fraud dates back to 2021, when officials “bypassed” proper tendering, produced a few formal quotations and awarded the contract to the chosen firm. Subsequent checks revealed poor-quality lights that frequently malfunctioned, while in many locations poles were left without lights.

The scam first came to light through whistleblower Santokh Singh Benipal, who obtained records under the RTI Act and complained to chief minister Bhagwant Mann in 2023. Following this, the panchayat department initiated a probe. On June 9, 2025, the district development and panchayat officer, Ludhiana, submitted a report confirming irregularities and naming the BDPO, AE, JE and contractor as guilty.