Ludhiana: One-day ‘educational trip’ without parents’ nod raises eyebrows

After 200 students of Class 12 studying in Government Senior Secondary School, Model Town, Ludhiana, were taken on a spontaneous one-day “educational and recreation trip” to a private university in Fatehgarh Sahib on Thursday, the parents objected to the move as the trip was undertaken just three days ahead of the pre-board examinations without prior written consent. HT Image

Students claimed that their teachers deemed the trip compulsory, yet no prior written consent was obtained from guardians, violating the rules established by the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT).

Accompanying the 200 students were six lecturers, leaving the school’s operations with only six teachers to manage around 250 students of Class 11, contradicting the guidelines of Mission 100 Percent, which mandates teacher presence during working hours.

“While classes up to 10th are granted holidays due to harsh weather conditions, Classes 11 and 12 were deprived of them, despite bone-chilling temperatures, under the pretext of better exam preparation. These crucial days should be dedicated solely to studying, with students approaching teachers for clarifications. However, such distractions not only consume their valuable time but also make them susceptible to falling ill, potentially hindering exam performance,” expressed an anonymous teacher.

The parents of the students confirmed that no consent forms were provided before the visit. They argued that if unavoidable, such excursions should have been planned in a timely manner and not just before crucial exams.

“Last time, they had us sign forms, but this time we received no such communication or consent-seeking paperwork. I didn’t want to send my child in such weather conditions, but he insisted that the trip was compulsory for all students,” said Nirmala Devi, mother of a 12th-grade commerce student.

Adding to the concerns, students claimed that the trip was more promotional than educational. The private university showcased its courses and options post-Class 12, turning the outing into a festive event rather than an academic endeavour.

“Around 3 pm, we returned to school without gaining any substantial knowledge, as the university mostly focused on showcasing its infrastructure and post-Class 12 courses. This doesn’t contribute to our studies,” shared a commerce student.

Principal Vishwakirat Kalhon defended the expedition and said, “Students took exams in December, and with pre-boards and boards approaching, they also need a day to relax. Additionally, government directives mandate visits to higher educational institutions for educational purposes. Since there was no formal farewell, this trip provided an opportunity for students to spend time together before leaving the school.”